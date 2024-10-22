Plea to set up GMR units in Eluru

Eluru: Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar appealed to the business chairman of GMR organisation BVN Rao to set up GMR companies within the Eluru Parliament constituency.

To this extent, Mahesh Kumar handed over a petition in his office in New Delhi on Monday. He asked to establish organisations related to GMR Group and provide employment opportunities to the unemployed youth in Eluru region. MP Mahesh Kumar said that BVN Rao considered his appeal and responded positively. He said that these GMR institutions will contribute a lot to the development of the people of Eluru Parliament constituency.