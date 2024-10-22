  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Plea to set up GMR units in Eluru

MP Putta Mahesh Kumar meeting business chairman of GMR organisation BVN Rao in New Delhi on Monday
x

MP Putta Mahesh Kumar meeting business chairman of GMR organisation BVN Rao in New Delhi on Monday

Highlights

Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar appealed to the business chairman of GMR organisation BVN Rao to set up GMR companies within the Eluru Parliament constituency.

Eluru: Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar appealed to the business chairman of GMR organisation BVN Rao to set up GMR companies within the Eluru Parliament constituency.

To this extent, Mahesh Kumar handed over a petition in his office in New Delhi on Monday. He asked to establish organisations related to GMR Group and provide employment opportunities to the unemployed youth in Eluru region. MP Mahesh Kumar said that BVN Rao considered his appeal and responded positively. He said that these GMR institutions will contribute a lot to the development of the people of Eluru Parliament constituency.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick