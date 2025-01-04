Plea to set up Taekwondo academy in Amaravati

Vijayawada: International Taekwondo athletes, TDP NRI coordinators, sportspersons and sports scientists called on Animini Ravi Naidu, chairman of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh here on Friday and appealed to him to set up facilities to promote Taekwondo in the state. Taekwondo champion and director of World Confederation of Physical Therapy (WCPT), Patricia (Poland), Taekwondo Open World Cup champion and director of WCPT Shivam Tyagi offered expertise to set up a training centre in Amaravati.

Ravi Naidu responded positively and told them that the proposals would be sent to the state government soon.

TDP NRI coordinator Rajasekhar, TDP NRI South Africa coordinator Ramakrishna, Sports scientist Eswara Prasad, TDP leaders Ramanjaneyulu, Radha, Sita and others also participated. In another meeting, SAAP chairman distributed sports kits to Kabaddi players who are going to participate in the 50th junior national kabaddi championship from January 8 to 11 at Haridwar in Uttarakhand. He wished them all the best and told them to bring laurels and medals to the state.