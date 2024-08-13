Plea to trap leopards

Peddakadabur (Kurnool district): Ashepherd from Chinnakadabur village in Peddakadabur mandal, Chinna Eeranna has urged forest department officials to catch two leopards and leave them in deep jungle.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Eeranna said that he has 100 sheep, which provides livelihood to his family. He lamented that two leopards that have taken shelter in the nearby hillocks killed at least 10 sheep in the past one week. The leopards also killing dogs, he added.

The shepherd said that farmers, farm workers and villagers are afraid to go out of the village or work in the fields, while shepherds are fearing to take out their sheep for grazing due to the attack of the leopards. Eeranna urged the forest officials to trap the leopards and leave them in deep jungle.