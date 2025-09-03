Please pay taxes on time, Commissioner urges public

Nellore: The Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner YO Nandan on Tuesday appealed the public to pay the taxes otherwise it will be difficult to perform the development works being initiated under the purview of NMC.

Addressing press conference organised, he said that as per the government guide lines infrastructure facilities like arranging street lights, supplying drinking water, parks maintenance, construction of roads, drains, dividers has to be taken up the through the funds collected from the public.

He said that M&U Minister Ponguru Narayana and Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy have proposed several developmental works in all 54 divisions of the city through corporation funds.

He said that on other side, NMC has to bear the expenditure related to performance of festivals, cultural and spiritual activities, services rendered to the workers etc raised from the taxes. He said that in this circumstances there will be no option for NMC to depend on the taxes being collected from the public.

The NMC Commissioner appealed the people to extend their cooperation by paying the long outstandings and understand the intensity of the problem.