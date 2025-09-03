Live
- Lokesh opens India’s first smart kitchen in govt school
- Cristiano Ronaldo Launches Unreal Calendar
- Majhi hails launch of semiconductor chip, compliments PMEC
- 2,417 missing persons rescued under ‘Op Anweshan’
- BJP gears up for local body polls; to roll out clear strategy today
- SCR extends special train services to meet passenger demand
- BJP criticises CM Revanth for Maoism remarks, mocks BRS’ internal turmoil
- Revanth’s views on Naxalism dishonour martyrs, says Bandi Sanjay
- Govt clears decks for CBI probe into Kaleshwaram wrongdoings
- Ragging surfaces again in MKCG
Please pay taxes on time, Commissioner urges public
Nellore: The Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner YO Nandan on Tuesday appealed the public to pay the taxes otherwise it will be difficult to...
Nellore: The Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner YO Nandan on Tuesday appealed the public to pay the taxes otherwise it will be difficult to perform the development works being initiated under the purview of NMC.
Addressing press conference organised, he said that as per the government guide lines infrastructure facilities like arranging street lights, supplying drinking water, parks maintenance, construction of roads, drains, dividers has to be taken up the through the funds collected from the public.
He said that M&U Minister Ponguru Narayana and Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy have proposed several developmental works in all 54 divisions of the city through corporation funds.
He said that on other side, NMC has to bear the expenditure related to performance of festivals, cultural and spiritual activities, services rendered to the workers etc raised from the taxes. He said that in this circumstances there will be no option for NMC to depend on the taxes being collected from the public.
The NMC Commissioner appealed the people to extend their cooperation by paying the long outstandings and understand the intensity of the problem.