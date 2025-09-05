Pledge to donate eyes, avoid misconceptions, urges Collector

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V, emphasized the need to dispel misconceptions about eye donation and encouraged everyone to pledge their eyes for the benefit of others.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a National Eye Donation Fortnight awareness rally organised by the Red Cross Society at the Arts College grounds in Anantapur on Thursday.

Flagging off the rally, the Collector expressed his happiness at being part of such a meaningful awareness drive.

He stated that donating eyes is a noble act that can restore vision to the visually impaired, allowing donors to live on symbolically through someone else’s sight.

He urged everyone to undergo regular eye check-ups and raise awareness in society about the importance of eye donation. Sharing his personal inspiration, Dr. Vinod Kumar mentioned how he was motivated by the humanitarian work of late actor Rajkumar and his son Puneeth Rajkumar.

Inspired by their legacy, he and his wife recently pledged to donate their eyes in Vijayawada.