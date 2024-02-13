Plenty of opportunities for skilled manpower from AP

Guntur: Managing Director and CEO of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) Dr V Vinod Kumar delved into the opportunities for upskilling and reskilling in Andhra Pradesh, shedding light on various initiatives undertaken by the State government to bolster skill development activities.

He also shared insights from his recent visit to Korea, underlining the growing demand for skilled manpower from Andhra Pradesh. He was addressing a workshop on ‘Engineering and IT Skills’ organised by APSSDC along with industry and academia at KL University campus at Vaddeswaram here on Monday. The meeting provided a platform for key stakeholders from the government, industry and academia to convene and deliberate on strategies aimed at enhancing skill development initiatives in the region.

Prof Hemachandra Reddy, chairman of AP State Council for Higher Education, emphasised the crucial need for convergence among skilling activities through collaboration between industry, academia and the government to enhance the efficiency of the skill development ecosystem.

He called for greater industry collaboration and the adoption of relevant courses by engineering colleges to drive transformative change in the skilling landscape. Dr G Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice-Chancellor of KL University, commended APSSDC’s efforts in precision skill development programmes, highlighting KLU’s commitment to deploying such initiatives effectively. During the event, APSSDC signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with ExcelR EdTech, HERE Technologies, GUVI, Wadhawani Foundation, NASSCOM, ORACLE Academy, CTE, 360DiviTM and ICT Academy, furthering the commitment to enhancing skill development opportunities for students. Several students who have derived benefits from APSSDC programmes shared their success stories encompassing their entire journey leading up to their placements in multinational corporations. All the beneficiaries got felicitated during the event.

Dr Ravi Gujjula, Chief General Manager (Technical) of APSSDC, Seepan Srinivas of DRDO, Pranay DSDO, Naresh DSDO along with prominent industry leaders and representatives from universities were also present.