PM committed for welfare of Muslims: Pemmasani

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandraskehar said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed for the welfare of Muslims and implemented several welfare schemes for them.

He along with MLA Md Naseer Ahmed addressed a review meeting on implementation of central government schemes PMJVK and Surya Ghar at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at the welfare of minorities and improving standard of living.

He said the PMJVK scheme targets minority communities and will be implemented in areas with at least 25% minority population and added that several projects in Guntur East have been proposed.

He said a minority residential school will be set on 7 acres of land, while the expansion of Guntur General Hospital will make use of Bongaralabeedu hospital land. He further said that a Skill Development Centre for workers in Auto Nagar is being established, and a multi-purpose Skill Centre is planned on Anjuman land. Regarding the Surya Ghar scheme, he said that while 116,000 applicants have registered in the Guntur parliamentary constituency, implementation has so far reached only 3,600 people. He said efforts are underway to resolve these challenges and ensure the scheme benefits all eligible residents.

District collector S Nagalakshmi and DRO S K Khajavali were present.