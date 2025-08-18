PM glorifying RSS disrespectful to freedom fighters: CPI

Guntur: CPI State Secretary K Ramakrishna strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for glorifying RSS, which is not part of the freedom struggle in his Independence Day speech. He termed the remarks as disrespectful to real freedom fighters.

He addressed a public meeting on the occasion of CPI Guntur district 26th conference held at Vijaya Talkies premises here on Sunday. He said India is in a dangerous situation with the Modi government pushing a communal agenda, undermining democracy, and allowing a “rule of fake votes and fake currency.” He accused the Election Commission of siding with the BJP and demanded Supreme Court intervention to protect voting rights.

Ramakrishna lashed out at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan for staying silent on the fake votes issue. He claimed neither Modi nor Chandrababu fulfilled promises while the corporate giants like Ambani and Adani became richer.

He demanded implementation of the Super-6 promises (free bus travel for women, financial aid schemes, house sites, construction aid, unemployment allowance, etc). He opposed land allotments to corporate companies like Lulu and questioned unnecessary land acquisitions for projects.

CPI state assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao, Guntur district secretary J Ajay Kumar, party leaders Kota Malyadri, Veluguri Radha Krishna Murthy, Chinna Tirupathaiah were among those who participated.