PM inaugurates seven projects worth 10,742 cr

Visakhapatnam: The path to development is multidimensional. It focuses on the needs and necessities of the common citizen and presents a roadmap for advanced infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Addressing a massive public meeting at Andhra University College of Engineering grounds here on Saturday by greeting the gathering in Telugu as 'Priyamaina Sodari, Sodarullara namaskaram,' the Prime Minister termed Visakhapatnam as a special city with an extremely rich tradition of trade and maritime history.

Elaborating about the integrated development of the newly-launched projects, the Prime Minister listed out the six-lane roads in the proposed economic corridor project, a separate road for port connectivity, the beautification of Visakhapatnam railway station and the construction of the state-of-the-art fishing harbour. With this, the PM said that Andhra Pradesh and its coastal regions will move ahead in this race of development with new momentum and energy.

Laying foundation stone and inaugurating seven projects worth Rs 10,742 crore at the venue and dedicating them to the nation, the Prime Minister said the projects thus launched and stone-laid will serve as a medium to achieve the hopes and aspirations of Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh by opening up new dimensions in infrastructure, ease of living and Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Prime Minister made a special mention of the former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Mizoram Governor K Haribabu and said that their love and dedication towards Andhra Pradesh remain unparalleled.

Further, the PM credited the integrated view of development to the Gati Shakti National Master Plan and remarked that it has not only accelerated the pace of infrastructure construction but also reduced the cost of projects. "Multi-modal transport system is the future of every city and Visakhapatnam has taken a step in this direction," he added.

The Prime Minister highlighted that for centuries, the sea has been a source of prosperity for India and the seashores have acted as a gateway to prosperity. He emphasised that the projects worth thousands of crores of rupees which are going on for the port-led development in the country will get further boost.

He expressed confidence over AP's continued contribution to the holistic development of the nation. In his delivery, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that every rupee supported by the Central government to the state government was well utilised and appealed to the PM to continue the financial assistance to the state which is yet to heal from the wounds of bifurcation.

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw mentioned that Rs 886 crore was allotted to the united AP before 2014. "However, the BJP-led NDA government allotted Rs 7,032 crore to AP. The Union government is giving utmost priority to Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Along with the CM, Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan shared the dais with the Prime Minister.