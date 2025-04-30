PM Modi condoles tragic deaths at Simhachalam, announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, stating that the loss of life is deeply painful. He extended his sympathies to the bereaved families and wished for a swift recovery for the injured. In response to the incident, the Prime Minister announced a compensation of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of those who perished, and Rs. 50,000 for those injured.

A devastating wall collapse during the Chandanotsavam celebrations at Simhachalam has resulted in the tragic loss of eight lives, with ten others seriously injured. The incident occurred near the Rs. 300 ticket counter, where strong winds and rain caused the structure to fail.

Rescue operations are currently underway, with personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on-site. Home Minister Anita and the District Collector have also arrived to assess the situation. Unfortunately, it is feared that additional victims may still be trapped under the rubble.

The deceased include three women, and the death toll may rise as further rescue efforts continue. The bodies of the deceased are being transported to King George Hospital.