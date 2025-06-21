PM Modi leaves to Delhi after participating in YogaAndhra event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the YogaAndhra programme in Visakhapatnam to mark International Yoga Day. The event, which showcased the significance of yoga, attracted a large turnout and underscored the government's commitment to promoting wellness through traditional practices.

Following the celebrations, the Prime Minister departed for Delhi on a special flight. Ministers and officials gathered at Visakhapatnam airport to bid him a grand farewell, reflecting the importance of his visit.

Prime Minister Modi's participation in the YogaAndhra event further highlights his emphasis on health and fitness as integral components of national policy.