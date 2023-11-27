Live
PM Modi offers prayers to Lord Venkateswara
Tirumala: Prime minister Narendra Modi offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Monday.TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Executive...
TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy along with temple priests and Veda pandits led by chief priest Venugopala Deekshitulu welcomed PM Modi with traditional temple honor Isthikapal and conducted him to the sanctum for Darshan.
After Darshan, chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy presented theertha prasadams to Modi amidst Vedic blessings by Pandits.
PM Modi after his Darshan said in his Twitter handle that he prayed Lord Venkateswara for the health, well being and prosperity of all 140 crore Indians.
Meanwhile tight security was in place in Tirumala and only limited persons were were allowed in the shrine.