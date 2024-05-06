PM Modi, Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh to share one stage in Rajahmundry today

Rajahmundry: Political activities are intensifying in Andhra Pradesh with all major political parties are gearing up for Assembly polls. In this background, Vijaya Sankharavam Sabha will be held in Rajahmundry on Monday.

Prime Minister Modi, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh will share the same platform. Prime Minister Modi will depart from Jagdalpur Airport and reach Rajahmundry Airport at 2.25 pm.

The helicopter will take off from Rajahmundry Airport at 2.30 and reach Vemagiri Helipad at 2.50. Modi will reach the public meeting venue at 3 o'clock. They will participate in public meeting from 3 to 3.45 pm. Later PM Modi will leave Vemagiri helipad at 3.55 pm and reach Anakapalli helipad at 4.55 pm. Arrangements was made with the expectation that two lakh people would come to the public meeting.