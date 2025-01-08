PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome in Vizag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with a warm reception upon his arrival at Visakhapatnam airport, where he was welcomed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and other senior officials.

During his visit, the Prime Minister is set to launch an impressive array of development projects valued at over Rs. 2 lakh crore. Among the initiatives, he will lay the foundation stone for several key projects, including a new railway zone, an industrial hub, a green hydrogen hub, and a bulk drug park, all aimed at boosting economic growth in the region.

In addition to these significant announcements, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to hold a large road show alongside Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, further showcasing the government’s commitment to fostering development in Visakhapatnam.

In anticipation of the Prime Minister's visit, extensive arrangements have been made, with heightened security measures implemented to ensure a smooth and secure event. The local government is keen to make this visit a landmark moment for both the city and the state.

As the day unfolds, excitement builds among residents and officials alike, looking forward to the transformative impact these development projects are expected to bring.