PM Modi to inaugurate NACIN tomorrow
Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) at Palasamudram village in Penukonda mandal on Tuesday (January 16).
District Collector P Arun Babu, in a review meeting here on Sunday, directed the officials of concerned departments to make the Prime Minister programme a success. He reviewed security arrangements at the helipad site and the arrangements for inauguration of the premier national
institute.
The PM will arrive by a special helicopter from Bengaluru to the airstrip in the NACIN premises. The Collector called for foolproof arrangements for the brief stay of the PM. He will leave from NACIN premises to Bengaluru airport and from there to New Delhi on the same evening. Prime minister's special security officer PK Yadav, DIG Ammireddy, SP Madhava Reddy and other SPG officers attended the meeting.