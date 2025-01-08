PM Modi to Launch Major Development Projects in Visakhapatnam Today

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, where he will inaugurate development projects worth over ₹2 lakh crore, aiming to elevate Andhra Pradesh's developmental landscape. A significant highlight of his visit will be the unveiling of the Green Hydrogen Hub in Pudimadaka, Achyutapuram mandal, Anakapalle district, with an estimated investment of ₹1.85 lakh crore. Additionally, road and railway initiatives are projected to cost around ₹19.5 thousand crore.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for more than ten other projects and dedicate six newly constructed and expanded roads and railway lines to the nation. This marks his first visit to the state following the formation of a coalition government, with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also participating in the event.

PM Modi is expected to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 4.15 pm, after which he will take part in a roadshow spanning approximately one kilometre from the Venkatadri Vantillu restaurant area, scheduled between 4.45 pm and 5.30 pm. Following the roadshow, he will virtually lay several foundation stones and inaugurate various events from the assembly venue at AU Engineering College between 5.30 pm and 6.45 pm. The Prime Minister will then address the meeting before departing the venue at 6.50 pm to head to the airport for his flight to Bhubaneswar at 7.15 pm.