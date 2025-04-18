PM Modi to relaunch capital project on May 2

Vijayawada: The state government is all set to relaunch the development works of Amaravati on May 2, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to lay the foundation stone for both new projects and previously-stalled works by the YSRCP regime.

The revival of Amaravati marks a crucial step towards establishing a modern capital for Andhra Pradesh. With a focus on infrastructure, sustainability, and economic growth, the state government has set a two-year timeline to complete all development activities and turn the long-pending capital city dream into reality. To ensure the event is historic and a grand success, the government has formed a Cabinet Sub-Committee comprising Ministers Payyavula Keshav, Nadendla Manohar, P Narayana, Kollu Ravindra, and Satyakumar Yadav. They are overseeing arrangements in coordination with Chief Secretary K Vijayanand.

According to official sources, the Prime Minister will virtually lay the foundation stone for several key projects around 4 PM on May 2, followed by a massive public address. The government has chosen the grounds beside the AP Secretariat for the event and is making large-scale arrangements. An estimated five lakh people from the erstwhile Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam, and West Godavari districts are expected to attend.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and senior ministers will receive the Prime Minister at the airport. Along the route, thousands of people, including party workers from the TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP—the three alliance partners—are expected to line the roads.

At the venue, around 50,000 people will be seated in the main enclosure near the dais with separate enclosures for the remaining attendees. Given the summer heat, CM Naidu has instructed officials to ensure adequate arrangements, including drinking water, medical camps, and ambulance services, to ensure the well-being of the public.