PM Modi's birthday: BJP activists take part in service activities

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari): BJP East Godavari district branch organised a blood donation camp and free eye and dental camps on Saturday on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

BJP State vice-president Relangi Sridevi said that on the occasion of the 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party has organised various service programmes across the district.

As many as 50 people donated blood in the blood donation camp organised under the leadership of Yuva Morcha president K Manoj at the party's district office. BJP OBC Morcha East Godavari district president Kalepu Sathya Sairam and others organised a free eye and dental camp at VAMBAY houses in Narayana Puram.

The medical staff of GSL Hospital conducted tests and distributed free medicines to the patients. BJP State vice-president Relangi Sridevi said that a festive atmosphere prevailed as people participated in PM's birthday celebrations enthusiastically.

Rajamahendravaram Assembly constituency service programmes convenor Y Ranga Babu said that the country was progressing in all fields under Modi's regime. Although all the States were getting stronger with the help of Central funds, he alleged that in AP, the YSRCP government was misusing the Central funds.

Party leaders Parimi Radha Krishna, B Duttu, Chintalamma, R Gopi Srinivas, K Satish, Adabala Ramakrishna and P Naga Raju participated.