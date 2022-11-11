PM Modi's roadshow garners a huge response

Visakhapatnam: Waving saffron party flags, showering flower petals and shouting 'Modi', a large number of people greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the roadshow held in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Following the delayed arrival of the Prime Minister in the city, he participated in a roadshow that had a revised route towards INS Chola that lasted for about 1.5-km as suggested by the SPG. On Saturday, the PM will launch various projects worth close to Rs.15,000 crore and address the public meeting at AUCE grounds. This is the maiden roadshow of the Prime Minister hosted by the state BJP cadre in Visakhapatnam.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was received by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, among others at the airport. Ahead of the PM's arrival, security has been beefed up in the city. With an army of 6,800-plus police personnel deployed from various wings, the objective is to ensure hassle-free events lined up on the occasion of the PM's visit.

Modi will wind up his two-day stay in Visakhapatnam on Saturday after addressing a public gathering at Andhra University Engineering grounds. He will stay at INS Chola on Friday night.