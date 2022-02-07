PM Narendra Modi announces ex-gratia to kin of deceased in Anantapur accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the road accident in the Anantapur district yesterday. He said that the loss of nine lives in the accident was heartbreaking and expressed his deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased. Also, the Prime Minister announced an exgratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of the deceased.



The tragic road accident that took place on Sunday evening at Budagavi in ​​Uravakonda mandal of Anantapur district was filled with tragedy. A lorry has hit a car that is on its way home after attending a wedding. Nine people were reportedly killed in the incident.



The deceased have been identified as Ashok, Radhamma, Saraswati, Shivamma (Pillalapalli), Subhadramma (Rayaladoddi), Swathi (38), Jahnavi (12), Jashwant (12) and Venkatappa (60) of Nimbagallu. A post-mortem was conducted on the bodies of 9 people who died in a road accident at night and the bodies were handed over to the family members at 4 am.



The villagers said the loss of 9 people in a single day is tragic. All the friends lamented that the deceased Venkatappa was a very good man who had mingled with everyone and it was very sad that such a person died.

Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Ananthapuramu district, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 7, 2022



