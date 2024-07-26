PM posts Rajahmundry’s artist Hari’s artwork

Rajamahendravaram: A portrait drawn by Hari Tadoju, a renowned artist from Rajamahendravaram city and head of Stro Curve, reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi through former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. Hari recently painted a picture of Prime Minister meditating at Kanyakumari. He drew it for the former PM Deve Gowda and handed it over to him. Deve Gowda presented this painting to Modi when he met him. In his post on social medium X on his meeting with Deve Gowda, The Prime Minister mentioned that Deve Gowda presented a painting depicting his visit and deeksha in Kanyakumari.

Hari Tadoju said that he was very happy to see his picture appearing on Narendra Modi’s X post.















