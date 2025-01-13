PM urged to grant funds for sports in AP

Vijayawada : Animini Ravi Naidu, chairman of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) along with Amalapuram Member of Parliament Harish Balayogi appealed to Union Minister for Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide grants to set up youth hostels in Andhra Pradesh to develop sports.

The Minister said in a statement here on Sunday that the duo met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the National Youth Day festival in New Delhi on Sunday.

The SAAP chairman headed the team of 68 representatives from Andhra Pradesh to participate in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dailogue-2025 organised in New Delhi.

In the petition submitted to the Prime Minister, Ravi Naidu said that youth hostels used to help a lot to the sportspersons in the State and now they are in a dilapidated condition. He appealed to the Prime Minister to start youth hostels in all the districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Harish Balayogi and Ravi Naidu also met Union Minister of Human Resources Dharmendra Pradhan.