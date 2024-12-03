POCSO court sentences a teacher to life imprisonment

Ongole: The POCSO Court in Ongole has sentenced a former mathematics teacher to imprisonment until death for sexually assaulting a minor student. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict.

In 2017, Sheikh Mohammed Afsar Basha (32), who was working as a mathematics teacher at a school in Cumbum of the Prakasam district was dismissed from the school following complaints about his inappropriate behaviour with a 15-year-old girl student. Later, the girl’s parents admitted her to another school in Ongole.

But the teacher lured the girl, on August 6, 2017, and took her to Hyderabad and Narasaraopet where he sexually assaulted her. The Ongole II Town police registered the POCSO case and arrested the accused. The then Ongole DSP thoroughly conducted the investigation, and Special Public Prosecutor N Vasundhara effectively presented the prosecution’s case.

On Monday, the POCSO Court’s in-charge Judge T Raja Venkatadri found the accused guilty. He directed the District Legal ServicesAuthority to ensure that the victim receives compensation of Rs 7 lakh.

Speaking about the verdict, SP AR Damodar emphasized that this judgment should serve as a deterrent to those who commit crimes against women and children.

The SP said that for the past 20 days, the police have been conducting comprehensive awareness campaigns across the district’s educational institutions, focusing on educating female students about personal safety, prevention of eve-teasing, and protection against deception in the name of love.

He said that they are also explaining about good touch and bad touch, self-defense, and various laws protecting women and children from sexual offenses. The SP commended the work of the then DSPs Guntupalli Srinivasarao and B Srinivasarao, special public prosecutor N Vasundhara, court liaison ASI EV Swamy, and other police personnel.