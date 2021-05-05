Polavaram: Collector, SP order strengthening of river bunds in Agency

Polavaram(West Godavari): District Collector Karthikeya Misra and Superintendent of Police Narayan Nayak made a surprise visit to the Polavaram project area on Tuesday.

They were accompanied by officials of Revenue and Irrigation departments.

During the visit, the duo ordered the officials to strengthen canal bunds along the Godavari riparian Agency villages. It is important to prevent breaches to the canal walls during monsoon to prevent inundation of the villages, they felt.

They gave suggestions to the officials on the occasion.

Polavaram DSP Latha Kumari, CI ANN Murthy, SI Srinivasu, Irrigation and Revenue staff were present.