Polavaram oustees on hunger strike for R&D package

Rajamahendravaram: The displaced families of Polavaram Irrigation Project are in a pathetic condition and facing great hardships as the state government has yet to provide a Rehabilitation & Resettlement package including housing and basic amenities to them.

The displaced families demanded that the government make arrangements to pay R & R package and housing to the eligible displaced person in the twin districts of Godavari.

On Sunday, the third day, 19 people of various villages participated in the relay hunger strike on the banks of Polavaram Godavari in West Godavari district. Six months ago during the floods, the authorities had forced them to vacate their villages. Most of them moved to safer places and took shelter temporarily in West Godavari and some villages in Devipatnam mandal in Rampa Agency of East Godavari district. They raised slogans against the officials for not yet rehabilitating them properly. The tribals also pointed out that they can't work at any other place for their livelihood and hence they should be allowed to stay in their own habitation.

Few of them stated that they would be ready to leave to the places allotted by the government only if R & R package and housing are given to them.

Padala Varalakshmi, an oustee, told The Hans India that the state government has not given them R & R package but forcibly evacuated them from the habitation without providing any alternative. They are on the brink of starvation and the officials totally neglected them. She said the displaced persons vacated the villages and shifted their families to Polavaram and neighbouring villages. Varalakshmi said they are unable to pay the monthly rents and maintain their livelihood. They are also in a dilemma as they have lost all the means of earning livelihood since they were evacuated. She added that the government has not provided R & R packages even before the starting of Polavaram Irrigation Project.

They are now deprived of their livelihood in view of rootless evacuation. "We were thrown out callously,"she said.

In these circumstances, they are not in a position to go back to their villages and it is not so easy to travel 30 to 35 km by boat in the river to reach our villages, she added. She said that the officials are harassing and torturing the tribals without showing any way for their livelihood after displacing them from their original habitation.

"The officials are not caring for our welfare and showing scant regard to our means of livelihood," she said, adding that they removed their names from the official register and are harassing the tribals in their habitation.

V Chittibabu from Sivagiri village said that there are 19 villages submerged under cofferdam project. "There is no route to reach the villages. We are facing severe hardships to come to Polavaram." Chittibabu said the government should sanction houses, implement the Resettlement and Rehabilitation package, and pay the package to all married girls and persons who completed 18 years. He said that the officials have denied benefits like R&R and house to house and other packages to them. They are seething with anger as they are deprived of their livelihood and habitation. And they are agitating for their livelihood and are in a helpless situation as the government has failed to provide any means for their livelihood as well as housing. He said that the agitation would continue till they realise their demands.

Most of the villages submerged in the backwaters of Cofferdam at Polavaram, West Godavari district



