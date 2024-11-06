Polavaram Project: Diaphragm wall works to start in Jan if CWC okays design

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed the officials and the contractors of Polavaram to work in close coordination to complete the project on time.

He conducted a high-level review meeting on the Polavaram project where he reviewed the steps taken in the past four months to overcome the problems that arose during the tenure of the previous government. Chandrababu mainly focussed on the permissions needed for the project at various stages, technical and financial difficulties along with the challenges being faced to complete the project on time.

The officials briefed the Chief Minister on the project works taken up after the TDP-led NDA came to power and the progress on dewatering works. They informed him that a favourable atmosphere has been created for taking up diaphragm wall works after undertaking the dewatering works and that a letter has been sent to the Central Water Commission (CWC) on October 24 seeking permission for the design of the diaphragm wall.

Stating that the diaphragm wall length should be 1,396 metre, the officials told the Chief Minister that works will be taken up in January if the design is accepted by the CWC. Also, the CWC permission is needed for undertaking simultaneously the diaphragm wall works along with the ECRF (Earth-cum-Rock Filling) works, the officials said and stated that they will clarity on technical aspects after the workshop being conducted at Polavaram beginning Wednesday till October 9.

The Chief Minister told the officials to hold discussions with the CWC to examine the possibilities to simultaneously take up the diaphragm wall and ECRF works. The representatives of the construction company said that if the diaphragm works are taken up in January it takes minimum one year to complete and if the ECRF dam works are taken up later, they can be completed in another 24 months.

If the works are taken up simultaneously, they can be completed by July 2027 and if they are undertaken separately both the works can be completed by March 2028, the construction company representatives told the Chief Minister.

Chandrababu made it clear that the works need to be completed early and at the same time quality is also important. He said that the works should be as per the laid down norms and there should be no deviation.

The officials said that 77 per cent of the Polavaram left bank canal works have been completed so far and tenders have been called for works worth another Rs 960 crore which will begin in December and will be completed by July 2025. They said that Rs 7,213 crore funds are needed for land acquisition and relief and rehabilitation (R&R) under phase-1 as 16,440 acre is still needed for completing the phase-1 works.

Chandrababu Naidu directed the construction company to complete the power project works soon and seek all the necessary permissions for completing the Polavaram project works early. He said that he will visit Polavaram sometime this month and release the plan on the project works.

The officials also explained to the Chief Minister the progress on the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation project works and said that Rs 2,463 crore needs to be spent to supply irrigation water to three lakh acre. The Chief Minister said that the works need to be completed on time and he also reviewed the progress of the Veligonda project works.

Irrigation minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, officials along with representatives of the construction companies were present.