Polavaram project likely to be completed by March '24

The Central government has now set a target for the completion of Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) before the end of March 2024 following the damage caused to the diaphragm wall due to floods. Other pending works need to be completed. According to Centre, the works pertaining to PIP like spillway, upstream cofferdam and diaphragm wall of Earth-Cum-Rock-Fill (ECRF) dam have been completed.





But, the implementation of key components like the construction of ECRF dam (gap I & II) and Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) of affected Project Displaced Families (PDF) still remain in different stages. According to the officials, diaphragm wall was damaged to an extent of 1.7 km which resulted in deep pits.





The previous TDP government has spent Rs 400 crore on the construction of diaphragm wall. Recently, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu stated that the PIP works will be completed before the third week of March 2024. He said that the State government has informed that an expenditure of Rs 16,035.88 crore has been incurred on the project from April 2014 to December 2022.





A sum of Rs 13,226.04 crore has been released by the Centre for the execution of the project since April 2014. He stated that bills amounting to Rs 2,390.27 crore were not found for reimbursement by the PPA. Bills amounting to Rs 548 crore have been received by the PPA for examination.





Water Resources Minister Ambati Ramabau said that for the damaged diaphragm wall as well as related works an estimated amount of Rs 2,000 crore was required. The Minister inspected the Polavaram Irrigation Project along with officials at Polavaram in Eluru district on Sunday. While speaking to the media, he said that the Polavaram Project works were being delayed due to the damage caused to the diaphragm wall. He alleged that the damage happened due to the negligence of the TDP government.





He also stated that the Central team has visited the PIP and assessed the extent of damage. The Minister said that the Central team examined everything including the damaged portion of the diaphragm wall. He said that a period of four months is important to completion of the works.