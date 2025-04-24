Polavaram project to be completed by 2027-end

Visakhapatnam: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu announced that the Polavaram project will be completed by December 2027.

Speaking at a media conference held at district TDP office on Wednesday, the Minister stated that if Polavaram project has to meet its multiple benefits along with the river connectivity, the project should be built in 45.72 meters. However, the work will be taken up in 41.72 meters until the compensation of the displaced families is paid, he informed.

He alleged that the diaphragm wall was damaged as the previous YSRCP government had neglected Polavaram project and now it has to be rebuilt at an additional cost of Rs 900 crore. He clarified that the displaced families of Polavaram did not receive a single rupee during the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government.

Further, Ramanaidu pointed out that the irrigation canals in the State are in a dilapidated condition due to the negligent attitude of the previous YSRCP government. He said during the YSRCP’s tenure, Rs 30,000 crore was allocated for irrigation projects, however, only Rs 20,000 crore was spent.

The Minister alleged that the State has suffered more losses during the YSRCP’s rule than during the State Bifurcation. The palace built for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Rushikonda has now become a white elephant and the government is working on how to make use of the palatial buildings, the Minister informed. He opined that houses could be built for 25,000 poor people with the money spent on Rushikonda palace.

Ramanaidu said that the alliance has spent Rs 35,000 crore on the irrigation department in the nine months since it came to power.

Legislative Council Whip Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, TDP district president Gandi Babji, Visakhapatnam south constituency in-charge Seetham Raju Sudhakar, district general secretary P Srinivasa Rao and others participated in the meeting.