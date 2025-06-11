Polavaram will be completed by 2027

Eluru: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu on Tuesday inspected the Polavaram project works at the field level and conducted a review of the works.

On the occasion, he measured the diaphragm wall panel thickness in the presence of journalists and showed that it was 1.5 metres. He said in a press release that the propaganda of a Telugu daily that the diaphragm wall panel thickness had been reduced to 0.9 meters was wrong.

He alleged that the ‘anti-development’ YSRCP does not want the Polavaram project to be completed.

Minister Ramanaidu said that the project work is progressing at a rapid pace as per the time-bound schedule taken jointly by the CWC, irrigation officials and construction agencies under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The minister said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has already inspected the Polavaram project works at the field level three times. He said that Naidu himself is reviewing the Polavaram works every 15 days in the Secretariat. He expressed confidence that the target of completing the diaphragm wall construction this year is going to be achieved. He explained that more than 80 percent of the Polavaram head works have already been completed.

The minister clarified that there is no compromise on quality in the construction of the Polavaram project. He once again clarified that the coalition government, with the support of Prime Minister Modi, under the capable leadership of Naidu, will complete the Polavaram project by December 2027.

Polavaram MLA Balaraju, Polavaram constituency TDP in-charge Boragam Srinivas, Irrigation Advisor M Venkateswara Rao, ENC Narasimhamurthy, Megha Engineering Director Subbaiah, and other irrigation officials and agency representatives participated in this visit.