Police alerted and issues red alert amid maoists martyrs week at AOB

In the background of the Maoists organizing the 50th Martyrs' Week from July 28 to August 3 in the agency, the police system across the AOB has been alerted. A few days ago, AOB special zonal committee secretary Gazarla Ravi alias Uday alias Ganesh in a letter issued a call to hold weekly celebrations. This alerted the police. Police forces under Malkangiri and Koraput districts of Odisha as well as Paderu, Chintapalli, Rampachodavaram, and Chintur police sub-divisions of Alluri district have been conducting combing for a week.

Search operations are also being carried out in the Chhattisgarh area bordering Chintoor.

District SP Satish Kumar has alerted the police to disrupt the weekly celebrations of the Maoists. Along with the CRPF, other police forces have been deployed in the forest areas. The respective police are conducting vehicle checks at mandal centers and main junctions. Inspections were also conducted by bomb and dog squad and vehicle inspections were conducted in Munchangiputtu under the direction of SI K. Ravindra. CRPF police checked the culverts and bridges from Munchangiputtu to Ramula village with the bomb squad.

BSF forces have increased surveillance in Jolaputtu, Machkhand, and Onakadilli. The police have issued notices to all the leaders to stay in safe areas and inform them wherever they go. The police have intensified inspections in Koyyur mandal as well.