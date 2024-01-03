  • Menu
Police arrest 11 persons in gang-rape case

TDP women wing state president V Anitha addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
Highlights

  • The survivor went missing from Visakhapatnam and was later traced in her native place in Odisha
  • TDP state president for women wing V Anitha expressed concern over women’s safety in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: The city police arrested 11 persons involved in a gang rape of a minor in Visakhapatnam. The police identified 13 persons involved in the case. Of them, 11 were arrested by the police and two were said to be absconding. Among the accused, nine were identified as tourist photographers.

The survivor went missing from Visakhapatnam and was later traced in her native place in Odisha. According to DCP K Srinivasa Rao, the police have formed teams to nab two absconded persons. Also, the police suspect involvement of a doctor in the case.

The Opposition parties express ire over the heinous crime. TDP state president for women wing V Anitha expressed concern over women’s safety in Andhra Pradesh.

“The police are maintaining secrecy in the gang rape case for reasons best known to them. Women Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma did not meet the victim so far and this is how the ruling party extends help to the victim. In case if the Disha app is so impactful, will such heinous crime happen in AP,” Anitha wondered.

