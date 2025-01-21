Police arrest YSRCP leader

Banaganapalle (Nandyal district): Tensions have escalated at Banaganapalle police station in Nandyal district on Monday, following a controversy involving drone cameras flying over the residence of Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy.

Five days ago, drone cameras were reportedly flown over the Minister’s residence, by cameramen, who were covering the wedding celebrations of the son of YSRCP leader Abdul Faiz.

After TDP leaders raised objections to this act, police arrested Abdul Faiz on Monday.

Briefing the media over this on Monday, Dhone DSP Srinivasulu stated that flying drone cameras over VIP residences is illegal.

He said that cases, including SC/ST Atrocities Act and attempted murder charge were filed against Abdul Faiz, following the allegations that the latter flew drones over the Minister’s residence and that a TDP activist named Narasimha was insulted with caste remarks. Former MLA Katasani Ramireddy visited Banaganapalle police station and discussed the case details with DSP Srinivasulu.

Later speaking to reporters, Katasani alleged that five days ago, Abdul Faiz’s family members were attacked by TDP activists during a wedding celebration. Despite filing a complaint, the police allegedly did not register a case against TDP activists. Instead, they booked Abdul Faiz under SC/ST Atrocities charges, he criticised.

Ramireddy accused Banaganapalle police of showing bias and stated that people are losing trust in the police system. He vowed to bring the issue to the notice of higher authorities. Calling Minister BC Janardhan Reddy’s actions as unethical, Katasani Ramireddy demanded his suspension from the party and asserted that he is unfit to hold the minister post.