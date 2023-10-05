Police arrested a thief and recovered Rs.30 Lakh worth of theft property

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: On the 3rd of this month, gold jewelry and diamond ornaments were stolen from Sridhara Swamiji Ashram of Mukkamala village under Peravali police station of Kovvuru sub-division in East Godavari district. Police arrested the accused within two days and recovered the jewelry. In this regard, the details given by District SP P. Jagadish to the media are as follows.

Ashram resident Archish Shresthi complained to Peravali Police Station regarding jewelry theft. After the registration of the case, special teams formed under the supervision of Kovvur DSP VSN Verma, Nidadavolu CI K Venkateswara Rao, Peravali SI M Surya Bhagavan and Kovvur town SI P Ravindra started the investigation. Chintalapati Dhanaraju alias Raju, who is working as a car driver in the ashram, was found to have committed this theft.

He was arrested at Narendra Center in Tanuku Town on Thursday and the stolen jewelry was recovered from him. The SP said 464 grams of gold jewelry and 21 grams of diamond jewelry worth Rs 30 lakh were among them. SP handed over letters of appreciation to the staff who actively participated in the investigation of this case.