Police arrests two women in Vijayawada girl's kidnap case, searches for girl

The progress has been made in the Vijayawada girl kidnapping case where a woman who kidnapped was taken into police custody. It was found that the girl was sold by a woman named Vijaya along with another woman. Police, who identified the kidnapper in the CC footage, are investigating the kidnapper Vijaya as well as Anganwadi Aaya.

It is known that a three-year-old girl kidnapped at Vijayawada railway station by two women while sleeping with her parents in broad daylight. The incident took place five days ago on platform number 10 at Vijayawada railway station. The Anjaneyulu of Prakasam district were married to a Muslim woman from Vijayawada and has a baby named Shafida. He works as a labourer in the city while his wife collects trash papers and staying at the railway station together. Against this backdrop, the three-year girl was kidnapped.

Concerned parents complained to GRP police that the baby was missing. A woman carrying a child on platform number 10 was was seen while examining CCTV footage of the station while another woman was seen moving behind the woman. Based on this, the police arrested the accused found that the kidnapper had sold the girl. A team of police are currently searching for the whereabouts of the girl.