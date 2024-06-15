Police beefs up security at Chinnaporla village in Narayanpet after murder over land dispute

The towns of Narayanapet district are in a state of tension following the brutal murder of a man named Sanjappa. Police have been heavily deployed in the village where the incident took place to prevent any further violence from erupting.

The murder occurred during a fight in Chinnaporla village over a fight that took a tragic turn. Sanjappa was viciously attacked with by a group of individuals, despite pleas from his family members to spare his life. He tragically lost his life as a result of the attack.

The Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, has taken notice of the incident and has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the matter. Additionally, the authorities have suspended the negligent Sub-Inspector of Ootkuru in connection with the incident.

The brutal nature of the murder has sent shockwaves throughout the community, with many residents expressing outrage and disbelief at the heinous crime that has taken place in their midst. The funeral of Sanjappa is set to take place today, with officials on high alert to prevent any further untoward incidents from occurring in the village.