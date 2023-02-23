Police behaving strangely, says Nara Lokesh

Srikalahasti: The behaviour of the state police is somewhat strange and is changing on a day to day basis, feels the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh. Interacting with the villagers of Sadasiva Puram and Modugulapadu of Srikalahasti Assembly constituency on Wednesday as part of his ongoing padayatra 'Yuva Galam', he said, "The police are snatching away my mike even if I do not use it and pulling my bench".

He felt that the duty of the police is not to cause obstructions to him but to check the rapists, murderers and gangsters. The TDP national general secretary advised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to concentrate on resolving the problems of the common man. "The students are not getting fee reimbursement and the youth is struggling to get employment. Instead of creating problems for me, concentrate on such issues," he told the CM.

Later, he had a meeting with the farmers of Madi Bala and Rajula Kandriga. Terming the Jagan Mohan Reddy as 'a holiday Chief Minister', he pointed out that during the YSRCP rule there are crop holidays, power holiday and aqua holiday.

Promising the farmers to interlink the employment guarantee scheme with agriculture soon after the TDP assumes power, Lokesh said that the TDP will soon announce its action plan to resolve the problems faced by the farmers.

After YSRCP came to power, Andhra Pradesh has created a record of sorts like the state standing on top in debts and farmer suicides and less MSP, he said.

The padayatra completed 329.1 km in 24 days so far. It will enter the Tirupati Assembly constituency on Thursday evening.