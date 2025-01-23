Police bust a gang involved in digital arrest fraud

Tirupati: In a major breakthrough, Tirupati urban police arrested a person belonging to a gang which was behind digital arrest on Wednesday.

The police seized Rs 24 lakh from him. The gang collected huge amount from many people threatening them that they were under digital arrest. A sum of Rs 26 lakh in a bank account was also freezed.

Tirupati district in-charge SP Manikanta Chandolu briefing unravelling of the gang at a media conference here on Wednesday, said the gang was involved in extortion of money from innocent people, threatening them that they were under digital arrest.

One of the gang members’ brother who was identified as Palakollu Arun Vinay Kumar was arrested and police are on the lookout for the remaining members of the gang who are still at large.

Following a complaint from a senior citizen (65) (name not disclosed) who is a woman, police took up investigation leading to the arrest of a member of a gang which relieved the woman of Rs 2.5 crore. The woman transferred the money to an account as directed by a gang member.

The gang member who called the woman over phone by a video call claimed that a CBI officer from New Delhi was enquiring a money laundering case worth Rs 200 crore in which the woman was also wanted.

In the subsequent call, the gang member continued the threatening of the woman leaving her in a fearful state and told her that they would bail her out from the money laundering case.

The gang member demanded Rs 2.5 crore as ransom for sparing her from the “digital arrest” and subsequent prosecution. The woman later gathered Rs 2.5 crore by transferring all cash with her and also the cash she got by pledging her gold ornaments.

She then sent the amount demanded by the gang to the account specified by the gang. The woman after some days called back to the number to know the status of the case but there was no answer even after repeated calls.

Suspecting something fishy, the woman approached the police to save her from the gang. The SP said the arrested Palakollu Arun was the brother of a key member of the gang but the police didn’t disclose the name as it would alert the main accused.

The SP said police suspect the involvement of more accused in the digital arrest case and searching for all of them.