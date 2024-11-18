Police bust chain-snatching gang in Chittoor

Chittoor: In a major crackdown, Chittoor district police apprehended seven individuals involved in chain-snatching and motorcycle theft, recovering 332 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 25.74 lakh and three stolen motorcycles.

The operation was executed under the directive of Superintendent of Police VN Manikanta Chandolu, with Palamaner DSP D Prabhakar overseeing the efforts. A special task force, led by Chowdepalli CI M Ram Bhupal, acted on a tip-off and intercepted two suspects near Boyakonda. This initial breakthrough led to the arrest of five more accomplices.

Investigations revealed the group’s modus operandi – stealing motorcycles from Bengaluru and using them to snatch chains from women in secluded areas across Chowdepalli, Gangavaram, Mudivedu and other mandals. Their criminal activities extended across Chittoor and Annamayya districts for over two years, targeting vulnerable individuals.

“The recovered items are linked to 11 cases of theft. Surprisingly, none of the accused had prior criminal records”, stated SP Chandolu. He commended the police team’s swift action and urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities promptly. He assured the public of continued efforts to enhance safety in the region.

The accused, identified as M Chandrasekhar (32), R Harikrishna (24), Dasari Nagaraju (38), L Bhaskar (37), P Bavajan (35), G Lakshmipathi (30) and K Pawan Kumar (27), come from various villages in Chittoor and Annamayya districts. Their professions ranged from tiling and carpentry to other trades.