Police busts drug peddler gang in Chittoor, six arrested

The police arrested a gang that was supplying and consuming drugs in Chittoor city and seized 34 grams of Methylenedioxy-Methamphetamine (MDMA) and arrested six people. The arrested are identified as Ahmed Omar (28) from Sudan and K. Siraj (37), K. Suresh (25), S. Jayashankar (32), C. Pratap (26), and S. Tejakumar (22) from Chittoor.



Chittoor SP Y. Rishant Reddy disclosed the details on Monday. Two town SIs Mallikarjuna and Lokesh along with their staff raided the city on Sunday at the Iruvaram-Yadamari junction where some people were found selling and buying the substance in the form of crystals. While three persons fled, six persons present at the spot were detained and interrogated.

According to details, K. Siraj from Aragonda, Tawanampalle mandal of Chittoor district, working in a private company with Ahmed Omar from Khartoum City in Sudan, was friends with Omar in Bangalore.

He used to buy the drug MDMA from him and sell it to youths Suresh, Jayashankar, Pratap, Teja, Venkatesh, Mohan and Murali from Chittoor city. Meanwhile, the police recovered 34 grams of the drug valued at Rs 2 lakh, 20 syringes, and three cell phones. Omar's passport and visa was seized.