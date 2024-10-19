Police Commemoration Day to be observed on Oct 21

Mangalagiri: The police commemoration day would be observed on October 21 to recall the services rendered by the police personnel who became martyrs in the line of duty, said Director General of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

Addressing the media at the State police headquarters here on Friday, the DGP said that the martyrdom of the police personnel who lost lives in the previous year would be recalled every year on October 21.

Elaborating on the 10-day long programmes of the commemoration, the DGP said that the programmes which would begin on October 21 would conclude on the National Unity Day on October 31.

The police commissionerates, the district police offices, the battalions and the police training centres would organise various programmes during the 10 days.

He said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu would attend the Commemoration Parade which would be organised at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada on October 21 where the names of the police personnel who lost lives in the line of duty would be read out and tributes would be paid. The senior police officers would visit the family members of the deceased police officers to enquire about their wellbeing.

Likewise, open house would be conducted from October 22 to 31 to bring awareness about the sacrifices of the police personnel and similar open houses would be conducted at the district police headquarters on October 26 and 27.

Competitions in essay writing and elocution would be conducted for the students of schools and colleges and also to the police personnel and their children. Medical camps would be organised for the police personnel and general public at all the police headquarters on October 28.