Police conduct cordon & search at Tirumala

Tirumala: The Tirumala police along with TTD vigilance, Forest department and Revenue staff conducted a cordon and search operation in Tirumala- Papavinasanam on Sunday inspecting 148 shops and also many other places.

The verification revealed that 40 shops were functioning without valid licence, police informed. TTD officials were informed for follow-up action on the unauthorised 40 shops.

As many as 25 police staff members, 13 TTD vigilance staff, 15 TTD and Government Forest staff Staff, five members from the bomb disposable team, two fire department staff and Revenue department staff participated in cordon and search.

Tirumala Additional SP I Ramakrishna said this was conducted to identify anti-social elements and also to maintain law and order. Cordon and search was conducted on the instructions of SP Harshavardhan Raju to maintain law and order and also to find out anti-social elements.

In this search CI Sriramudu, police staff, and other department staffs participated.