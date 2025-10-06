Police conduct counselling for transgender community

Ongole: Prakasam district police have conducted special counselling sessions for the transgender community in Ongole’s Indirammagari Colony and Islampet areas under the supervision of Women’s Police Station Inspector P Sudhakar.

The police advised transgender individuals that stopping vehicles on national highways or main roads to seek money and harassing the public is illegal. They emphasised that suddenly halting vehicles creates accident risks for following traffic, and such actions must be avoided. They warned against harassing, threatening, or intimidating people for money, stating that legal action would be taken against such behaviour. Instead, they encouraged the community to utilise government schemes and opportunities for self-employment to lead dignified lives. Police assured the transgender community of full departmental support in bringing positive social change.

Meanwhile, the department has also conducted searches at firecracker agents and used drone cameras at village outskirts, fields, and hill areas to identify illegal activities under various police station limits in the district. The police warned the firecracker shops that unauthorised sales won’t be tolerated, filed cases against drivers under the influence of alcohol, and arrested 55 rummy players at nine locations. The police requested that the public call 112 or 9121102266 to report information about illegal activities anonymously.