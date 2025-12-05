Raghav Chadha Demands End to 10-Minute Delivery, Citing Risk to Gig Workers

AAP leader Raghav Chadha said the government should end 10-minute delivery services.

He said these fast deliveries put gig workers’ lives in danger.

They Are Humans, Not Machines

Chadha told the Rajya Sabha that delivery workers are not robots.

“They are someone’s father, husband, brother or son,” he said.

He said the system is cruel and must stop.

Gig Workers Are the Hidden Support of the Economy

He said delivery workers of Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, and drivers of Ola, Uber are the unseen support of the Indian economy.

People see only app notifications, not the worker behind them.

Companies Grow, Workers Suffer

Chadha said quick-commerce companies have become billion-dollar firms.

But gig workers still live in very poor conditions.

Problems Faced by Gig Workers

1. Speed Pressure

10-minute delivery forces workers to drive fast.

They fear losing ratings, incentives and even their jobs.

So they overspeed and jump signals.

2. Customer Harassment

If they are late by even 5–7 minutes, customers shout at them.

They also get 1-star ratings.

These ratings reduce their income.

3. Hard Working Conditions

Workers do:

12–14 hours duty

Work in heat, rain and cold

Work without safety gear

They do not get permanent jobs, health insurance or accident cover.

Workers Hide Their Pain

Chadha said gig workers face stress and insecurity every day.

“Still, they smile and say, ‘Sir, please give me 5 stars’,” he said.