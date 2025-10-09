Police conduct security checks

Markapur: The Prakasam district police personnel conducted comprehensive security checks with the assistance of sniffer dog Roxy across the Markapur subdivision on Wednesday.

The police team inspected the RTC bus stand, the railway station, the Cumbum bus stand, the Dornala bus stand, the Chennakesava Swamy Temple, and the market area. The officers thoroughly checked passengers’ luggage and examined suspicious bags after opening them. Travelers were screened, and Aadhaar cards of suspicious individuals were verified for address details and personal information.

Youth loitering outside the bus stand were dispersed, and fingerprints were collected from suspicious persons. Parcel service centres at the bus station were inspected, with staff instructed to refuse suspicious parcels and immediately report any violations to the local police. At the Chennakesava Swamy Temple premises, police warned against antisocial activities. The market centre area was thoroughly examined, with officers interacting with locals. The officers cautioned traders to treat visitors respectfully, warning of strict action against misbehaviour. Markapur Inspector Subba Rao, SI Saidu Babu, Rural SI Ankamma Rao, dog handler Venkateswarlu, and staff participated in the operation.