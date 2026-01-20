OU launches major national workshop on AI driven research

Osmania University’s Central Facility for Research and Development (CFRD), in collaboration with the Office of the Alumni Association, is set to launch a prestigious 10-day national workshop titled “Navigating Research ith Artificial Intelligence”. The programme will run from 20 to 31 January 2026 and has already drawn an overwhelming response with 400 participants registered, including postgraduates, young scientists, and faculty members.

The workshop will be inaugurated on 20 January at 2.00 pm at the PGRRCDE Auditorium. The ceremony will feature a distinguished panel including Kumar Molugaram, Vice Chancellor of Osmania University, as chief guest; U Sudhakar Reddy, AI trainer and editor at The Times of India, as guest of honour; and Anuradha, Executive Director at IBM, who will deliver the keynote address.

The curriculum is designed to equip the next generation of scholars with essential digital competencies. Sessions will focus on AI-enabled methodologies to modernise scientific and social inquiry, smart analytics for literature reviews, complex data analysis, and ethical AI practices to ensure originality and academic integrity.

Workshop convener E Sujatha, Director of CFRD, emphasised that this initiative is a vital step in positioning Osmania University at the forefront of technological innovation in education. The sessions will be held daily from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm at the PGRRCDE Auditorium.