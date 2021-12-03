Police destroy 45k litres of hooch in East Godavari

Kakinada: The East Godavari district police destroyed 45,596 liters of ID (illicitly distilled) liquor at Nemam village near the sea coast of Kakinada Rural on Friday.



Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu said that 26,883.55 liters of ID liquor was seized in recent SEB raids conducted across the district.

"Cordon and search has been organised at various places to destroy illegal ID brewing units in the district. About 18,713 liters of liquor (Natu Sara) was seized in recent police raids in the district.

The police also destroyed the jaggery wash on the spot during the raids and 2,998 cases were registered arresting 4,996 persons.

The SP said that in a joint operation by the police personnel and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Joint Director A Ramadevi, Assistant Commissioner M Jaya Raju, a constructive strategy has been mooted for preventing illegal transportation of ID liquor.

The ID liquor brewing, transport and selling are prevalent in villages mainly in Kakinada, Amalapuram, Ramachandrapuram, Rampachodavaram, Chinturu, Peddapuram and other parts of East Godavari district. During the Covid-19, the unemployed persons shifted to the ID liquor business, he added.