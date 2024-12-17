Police foil murderous bid on TDP leader

Srikakulam: A dispute between three workers in a granite quarry in Tekkali led to the unveiling of a plot to kill a TDP leader belonging to Palasa town.



According to details, the three workers from Bihar entered into a dispute and it came to the notice of Palasa police station.

The police also recovered a country-made revolver from their possession. Suspecting danger, police conducted fur-ther probe and detected a plot to kill TDP Palasa town leader B Nagaraju.

During the inquiry, police came to learn that a plot had been hatched to kill the TDP leader. In this connection, three natives of Bihar and two YSRCP leaders were taken into custody late on Sunday night and the police launched an investigation.

TDP leader Nagaraju had differences with YSRCP leaders K Dharma Rao and A Srinivasa Rao of Palasa during the ear-lier YSRCP regime. Nagaraju faced a tough time during that period.

After the NDA came to the power in the State, Nagaraju allegedly launched revenge activities. Meanwhile, the YSRCP leaders contacted the Bihari gang reportedly to eliminate the TDP leader. It is learnt that the police are in-vestigating into the case by grilling the workers from Bihar and YSRCP leaders separately in two different police sta-tions.