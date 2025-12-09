Police gear up for Vaikuntha Ekadashi celebrations

Tirupati: Ahead of the Vaikuntha Ekadashi and Dwadashi celebrations at Tirumala temple, the district police have intensified their preparations to handle the expected surge in pilgrim crowds.

District SP L Subbarayudu, led a high-level review meeting with senior officials at the Command Control Conference Hall here on Monday. The discussion centered on coordinated efforts among all departments to ensure smooth management of the large number of devotees. Key focus areas included traffic regulation, vehicle parking systems, queue management, emergency response teams, and safeguarding pedestrian routes.

Speaking on the occasion, SP said to assist families with children, special help desks and child safety teams will be set up, minimizing the risk of anyone getting lost.

SP Subba Rayudu instructed tighter coordination with the district administration and TTD Vigilance teams to facilitate orderly movement and robust security measures throughout Tirumala.

SP said additional security personnel will be deployed, and CCTV surveillance will be strengthened to prevent any untoward incidents during the festival days.

He said plans also cover quick response units, medical support services, ambulance accessibility, and cooperation with fire departments.