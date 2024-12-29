Police holds helmet awareness rally

Tirupati: To create awareness on the need to wear helmet for their safety, Tirupati police held a rally here on Saturday.

District SP L Subba Rayudu flagged off the rally at Sri Padmavati Ma-hila Viswa Vidyalayam, which covered various places in the city.

Policemen wearing helmets rode motorcycles and raised slogans on following road safety by wearing helmets.

ASPs Venkateswar Rao, Ravimanoharachari, Traffic DSP Ramakrishna Achari, CIs Subba Reddy and Sanjeeva Kumar and others participated in the rally.