Police imposed PD act on four liquor smugglers in Chittoor district

Tirupati: Chittoor Police detained four liquor smugglers in Chittoor district under the preventive detention act and sent them to jail.

According to SP, Chittoor S Senthil Kumar is the first PD act imposed after forming the special enforcement bureau in the state. C Venkatesh, M Ramdas, M ChandraNaik and Deepak were identified as habitual offenders in liquor smuggling and they have each 4 to 6 IDL manufacturing and smuggling cases in Palasamudram, Punganuru and Karvetinagar mandal police stations.

In view of their criminal background SP Senthil Kumar proposed to District Collector N Bharath Gupta for implementing PD act on them. Later, as per the Collector orders police arrested these four habitual liquor smugglers under PD act and sent them to Kadapa central jail on Thursday.